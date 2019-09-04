ROOTS | Ward Hayden and the Outliers 

They call it a passion project. With the release of their latest album, "Can't Judge a Book," Ward Hayden and the Outliers give love and shine a light on the spiritual origins of this Beantown-based band. And it makes perfect sense. Chuck Berry, Nick Lowe, and Johnny Cash are all artists you can't help but hear in The Outliers' overall strain. That's due in part to Hayden's haunting vocals, a la Hank, and the band's secret weapon, guitarist Cody Nilsen. Real honky and tonky to rock 'n' roll your soul.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers play Wednesday, September 11, 5 p.m. at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street. 244-1210. recordarchive.com; wardhaydenandtheoutliers.com.