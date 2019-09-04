Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

ROOTS | Ward Hayden and the Outliers 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY NIKOLAI GRASAASEN
  • PHOTO BY NIKOLAI GRASAASEN

They call it a passion project. With the release of their latest album, "Can't Judge a Book," Ward Hayden and the Outliers give love and shine a light on the spiritual origins of this Beantown-based band. And it makes perfect sense. Chuck Berry, Nick Lowe, and Johnny Cash are all artists you can't help but hear in The Outliers' overall strain. That's due in part to Hayden's haunting vocals, a la Hank, and the band's secret weapon, guitarist Cody Nilsen. Real honky and tonky to rock 'n' roll your soul.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers play Wednesday, September 11, 5 p.m. at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street. 244-1210. recordarchive.com; wardhaydenandtheoutliers.com.

September 4-10, 2019
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

