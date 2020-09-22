Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 22, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RPD racks up $1.4 million in OT covering Daniel Prude protests 

By
A protester faces off with a line of police at City Hall on Sept. 16, 2020.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

A protester faces off with a line of police at City Hall on Sept. 16, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department racked up nearly $1.4 million in overtime hours preparing for and responding to demonstrations related to the city’s handling of the death of Daniel Prude over the last four weeks.

That figure was presented by the Police Department to members of City Council on Monday and represented RPD overtime pay during the four-week span of Aug. 31 and Sept. 27.

The bulk of the costs, however, were assumed in the first two weeks of the month, when the RPD spent just over $1 million on 15,529 overtime hours, at a rate of roughly $67 per hour, according to the department.
click to enlarge Police converge on City Hall on Sept. 16, 2020, in response to demonstrators "occupying" the exterior of the building. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • Police converge on City Hall on Sept. 16, 2020, in response to demonstrators "occupying" the exterior of the building.

The numbers are staggering by any measure. But to put them in perspective, consider that the RPD has reportedly spent about $7 million annually on overtime over the last few years.

“This was a year that a lot of us on Council had really high hopes that the overtime expenses would go down considerably, because in the past overtime has depended on special events that were happening,” said Councilmember Mitch Gruber. “But based on the numbers we just saw, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. It’s troubling, and it’s problematic.”

In 2020 alone, the department estimated it has spent almost $2 million — $1,975,089 to be exact — on coverage for Black Lives Matter-related demonstrations, beginning in the days leading up to the first high-profile protest on May 30.

“It’s an unfortunate expense that we have to pay,” said Councilmember Jose Peo. “This money could have been used in a much better way had we not had the protests continually going.”
click to enlarge Rochester police in riot gear keep an eye on protesters outside the Public Safety Building on Sept. 6, 2020. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • Rochester police in riot gear keep an eye on protesters outside the Public Safety Building on Sept. 6, 2020.

This fiscal year, which began July 1,  the city reduced the RPD's overtime budget by about $250,000, most of it related to special event support. Peo said the spike in protest-related expenses will likely have a fiscal impact over the long term.

“It’s going to have an impact for years,” Peo said. “We were already borrowing money just to meet budget, and to add an additional $2 million dollars, that would impact anybody.”

Gruber, who favors reducing police overtime expenses, said the toll of protest overtime costs exasperates a city budget already reeling from the pandemic.

"I think we need to understand that we really need to tighten our belts," Gruber said. "Obviously, that includes in the way that overtime hours are allotted."

click image champion-story-banner.gif


Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at (585) 775-9692 or gino@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
22 Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28

Brownbag Book Discussion @ Livestream

Sally Rooney's "Normal People"...
Reducing Wasted Food at Home @ Livestream

Reducing Wasted Food at Home @ Livestream

Registration required....
Free Mammograms @ Rochester Regional Health Imaging, Medical Office Building

Free Mammograms @ Rochester Regional Health Imaging, Medical Office Building

The Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region & Rochester Regional...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News