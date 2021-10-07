RPD says suspect shot and killed during apparent robbery at a Family Dollar store 

click image

Rochester Police say one person is dead after shots were exchanged with police Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store on West Main Street.Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan says it happened around 9:30 p.m. when police walked into what apparently was a robbery in progress.She says one person is dead, and neither of the 2 officers who responded were injured.Herriott-Sullivan also says there were some customers and employees in the store at the time, but none of them were injured.Video from cameras in the store as well as the officers’ body-worn cameras is being reviewed.Since the death involved an encounter with police, the New York State Attorney General’s office will investigate the incident.The death marks the fourth person to be killed in altercations with law enforcement in Rochester in 2021. In March, Tyshon Jones was shot five times by Officer Matthew Drake outside of the Open Door Mission on West Main Street.Jones, who was mentally ill, was wielding a large kitchen knife and, in body-worn camera footage, can be heard saying he was going to kill Drake for Jesus and repeatedly asking to be shot.In May, Mark Gaskill was killed after an officer with the Rochester Police Department allegedly saw Gaskill "brandishing" a handgun in the backseat of a vehicle which was pulled over following a ShotSpotter alert.And in September, Dedrick James died when the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force served a warrant for his arrest on Vinewood Place. James allegedly died during a physical struggle with marshals in which a shot from his own gun hit himself.