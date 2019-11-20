Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 20, 2019 Music » Music Features

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RPO and Ward Stare's recording up for two Grammys 

By
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Ward Stare's recording of composer Jennifer Higdon's "Harp Concerto,” featuring the classical harpist Yolanda Kondonassis,  has been nominated for two Grammys.

Wednesday’s announcements included “Higdon: Harp Concerto” not only for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, but earned Higdon a nomination for Best Classical Composition as well.

The RPO was one of several orchestras that commissioned the piece from Higdon, with the world premiere taking place at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre last year, a performance featuring Kondonassis –an Oklahoma native who is perhaps the most-recorded harpist on the scene today – and the RPO.

click to enlarge Jennifer Higdon's "Harp Concerto," as recorded by the RPO and Music Director Ward Stare (pictured) , is up for two Grammy Awards in 2020. - PHOTO BY SUZY GORMAN
  • PHOTO BY SUZY GORMAN
  • Jennifer Higdon's "Harp Concerto," as recorded by the RPO and Music Director Ward Stare (pictured) , is up for two Grammy Awards in 2020.
The concerto appears on the RPO's album "American Rapture" — released on Azica Records — along with  the world premiere recording of Patrick Harlin's "Rapture" and Samuel Barber's Symphony No. 1.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is Jan. 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.  Rapper Lizzo leads the nominations with eight, while pop singer Billie Eillish and rapper Lil Nas X have six nominations each.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Features »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Music Features

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26
Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

River Lynch & The Spiritmakers @ Record Archive

El Rojo @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 20-26, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Bah! Humbug!
We're embracing our "grim and depressing" city during the darkest and gloomiest holiday months with what we think is a realistic amount of glee, seasoned with plenty of snark. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.