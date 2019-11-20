RPO and Ward Stare's recording up for two Grammys 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SUZY GORMAN

Jennifer Higdon's "Harp Concerto," as recorded by the RPO and Music Director Ward Stare (pictured) , is up for two Grammy Awards in 2020.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Ward Stare's recording of composer Jennifer Higdon's "Harp Concerto,” featuring the classical harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, has been nominated for two Grammys.Wednesday’s announcements included “Higdon: Harp Concerto” not only for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, but earned Higdon a nomination for Best Classical Composition as well.The RPO was one of several orchestras that commissioned the piece from Higdon, with the world premiere taking place at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre last year, a performance featuring Kondonassis –an Oklahoma native who is perhaps the most-recorded harpist on the scene today – and the RPO.The concerto appears on the RPO's album "American Rapture" — released on Azica Records — along with the world premiere recording of Patrick Harlin's "Rapture" and Samuel Barber's Symphony No. 1.The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is Jan. 26 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rapper Lizzo leads the nominations with eight, while pop singer Billie Eillish and rapper Lil Nas X have six nominations each.