The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra isn’t letting the lack of a live audience get in the way of its celebration of women’s suffrage and the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Members of the orchestra will play live, via Facebook Live and YouTube, from the Susan B. Anthony House on Wednesday evening. The intriguing program features a trio of works by women composers: “Quartet for Strings (In One Movement) by the groundbreaking 19th and 20th-century composer Amy Beach, the mercurial “Rubispheres” by Black composer Valerie Coleman, and the mournful solo violin piece “Blue Swell” by Molly Joyce. Violinists Rob Simonds, Daryl Perlo, and Willa Finck, cellist Ingrid Bock, violist Olita Povero, clarinetist Kamalia Freyling, flutist Hayley Grainger, and bassoonist Karl Vilcins will perform.
The RPO’s 19th Amendment Celebration concert will be streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube on Wednesday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m.