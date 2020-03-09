Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 09, 2020

RPO postpones concerts at Kodak Hall due to coronavirus concerns 

click to enlarge The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has postponed concerts scheduled to take place in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre through April 15 in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

The orchestra announced its plans in a news release issued Monday that read the University of Rochester has moved to restrict campus events, including those in Eastman Theatre, and that the orchestra is working with the university to reschedule all affected performances.

Affected concerts include Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film (March 14) and Beethoven + Brahms (March 19, 21).

The news release read that details on rescheduling would be available by the end of the week. 

