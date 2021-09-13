RTS changes bus frequency on several routes as part of plan to help RCSD 

As a result of the agreement reached between RTS and the Rochester City School District to provide additional transit buses for high school students, RTS is making changes that'll affect the wait times for buses on seven routes.
The routes in question recently began 15-minute service as part of the Reimagine RTS plan, but will now have 30-minute wait times.
Tom Brede, an RTS spokesperson, said it is disappointing they have to change the frequent service times after they just went into effect in May.
“It’s a little discouraging that we have to take it away but we need to make sure these kids are getting in the classroom, and so I think everyone understands the importance of that,” said Brede. “(It’s) unfortunate that this has to be the way to do it, but if this is the way we have to do it right now, then this is what we’re going to do and we just hope that folks in the community understand that.”
Brede says RTS would like to eventually restore the 15-minute wait times, but there’s no specific date yet on when that will happen. He said that RTS will work with area state and federal lawmakers to see if they can get additional funding to help make that happen.
That sentiment was echoed late last week by the local transportation advocacy organization, Reconnect Rochester, which issued a statement saying that it supports RTS’ decision to help address the immediate school transportation crisis. And it also said that more resources will help RTS restore service to previous levels as soon as possible.
These are the RTS routes moving from 15-minute wait times to 30-minute times, from 6am to 6pm. These 7 routes will continue to maintain their normal schedule (30-minute frequency) during evenings and weekends.
The affected routes are:
- 3 Joseph
- 4 Hudson
- 5 Portland
- 8 East Main
- 11 Monroe
- 16 Genesee
- 22 Lake
Route 21 Dewey will continue to have 15-minute frequency.
More details are available on the RTS website
.
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image