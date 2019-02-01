RTS holding suburban 'mobility zone' sessions 

Representatives from RTS and its consulting firm will hold a series of information sessions over the next two weeks on the transit agency's proposed Community Mobility Zones.
The proposed zones, which are part of the agency's Reimagine RTS initiative, are suburban areas currently served by large buses on fixed routes. The agency and its consultants believe those areas could be better and more efficiently served through combinations of other options, such as smaller buses or vans that operate based on need.
Community Mobility Zones are proposed for parts of Webster, the Brockport-Spencerport area, Irondequoit, Henrietta, Pittsford, and the area around Eastview Mall. Each of the upcoming information sessions will be held in communities where mobility zones have been proposed, and each meeting will be specific to that zone. The meetings will start with a presentation and will be held on the following dates and at these locations:
Webster Community Mobility Zone
6 p.m., Monday, February 4
Webster Town Hall (Town Board meeting room)
1002 Ridge Road, Webster
Brockport-Spencerport Community Mobility Zone
6 p.m. Wednesday, February 6
Oliver Middle School (large group instruction room)
40 Allen Street, Brockport
Irondequoit Community Mobility Zone
6 p.m. Thursday, February 7
Irondequoit Town Hall (Broderick Room)
1280 Titus Avenue, Irondequoit
Henrietta Community Mobility Zone
6 p.m. Tuesday, February 12
Henrietta Town Hall
475 Calkins Road, Henrietta
Pittsford-Eastview Community Mobility Zone
6 p.m. Wednesday, February 13
Pittsford Town Hall (Town Board meeting room)
11 South Main Street, Pittsford