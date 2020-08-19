Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 19, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

JAZZ-ROCK | Sam Snyder & Mike Kaupa 

By
click to enlarge snyder_kaupa_teaser.jpg
Guitarist Sam Snyder and trumpeter Mike Kaupa — two esteemed Rochester musicians who play seemingly disparate styles — will converge at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, as part of the “Front Row at Bop Shop Records” livestream series. An artist who can tackle straight-ahead jazz and progressive music alike, Kaupa has impressive bona fides that include collaborations with Ray Charles, Mel Torme, Joe Locke, and Ben Monder. Snyder is a household name in the local rock scene, having contributed mightily to bands such as Maybird and Anamon, while spearheading his own projects Overhand Sam and Sam Snyder & Bad Weapon. Neither musician is a stranger to experimenting with sound.

Bop Shop Records will present Sam Snyder & Mike Kaupa via livestream at bopshop.com/live. The show is free, but virtual tips at paypal.me/OverhandSam and via Venmo, @overhandsam, are encouraged.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
19 Thu
20 Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25
Meg Williams @ Lovin' Cup

Meg Williams @ Lovin' Cup

All performances will take place at the outdoor patio. Masks are required....
Jackson Cavalier @ Virtual Little Cafe

Jackson Cavalier @ Virtual Little Cafe

Steve Grills and the Roadmasters @ Virtual Little Cafe

Steve Grills and the Roadmasters @ Virtual Little Cafe

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.