Guitarist Sam Snyder and trumpeter Mike Kaupa — two esteemed Rochester musicians who play seemingly disparate styles — will converge at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, as part of the “Front Row at Bop Shop Records” livestream series. An artist who can tackle straight-ahead jazz and progressive music alike, Kaupa has impressive bona fides that include collaborations with Ray Charles, Mel Torme, Joe Locke, and Ben Monder. Snyder is a household name in the local rock scene, having contributed mightily to bands such as Maybird and Anamon, while spearheading his own projects Overhand Sam and Sam Snyder & Bad Weapon. Neither musician is a stranger to experimenting with sound.
Bop Shop Records will present Sam Snyder & Mike Kaupa via livestream at bopshop.com/live
. The show is free, but virtual tips at paypal.me/OverhandSam
and via Venmo, @overhandsam, are encouraged.