The Rochester Fringe play "Belonging(s)" — performed next on Sept. 22 at MuCCC — is a thought-provoking commentary on ownership and identity. More...
The site-specific performance "Remnants" and Penny Sterling's new one-woman show "ShMILF Life" both ponder previously ignored realizations.
The city of Rochester has admitted a mistake, and the Police Accountability Board's executive director is free to hire his own staff.
Marked by valleys and hills formed 10,000 years ago by glacial movement, Washington Grove has been inducted into a national nonprofit focused on preservation.
The band Two Truths makes a bold introduction to the Rochester music scene with their debut single and music video, “Brushstrokes.”
Garth Fagan Dance's 2021 Rochester Fringe performance features new-ish choreography and some even newer dancers for its 50th anniversary season.
The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back in person this year, and so are we.