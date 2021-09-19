Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Searching for identity in 'Belonging(s)' at Rochester Fringe

The Rochester Fringe play "Belonging(s)" — performed next on Sept. 22 at MuCCC — is a thought-provoking commentary on ownership and identity. More...

By Daniel J. Kushner

'Remnants' and 'ShMILF Life' yield powerful insights at Rochester Fringe

'Remnants' and 'ShMILF Life' yield powerful insights at Rochester Fringe

The site-specific performance "Remnants" and Penny Sterling's new one-woman show "ShMILF Life" both ponder previously ignored realizations.

By Jeff Spevak and Rebecca Rafferty

City admits mistake, says PAB director can hire staff

City admits mistake, says PAB director can hire staff

The city of Rochester has admitted a mistake, and the Police Accountability Board's executive director is free to hire his own staff.

By Gino Fanelli

Washington Grove's 'incredible trees' are now protected

Washington Grove's 'incredible trees' are now protected

Marked by valleys and hills formed 10,000 years ago by glacial movement, Washington Grove has been inducted into a national nonprofit focused on preservation.

By Noelle E. C. Evans

Two Truths makes debut with ambitious electro-folk music video

Two Truths makes debut with ambitious electro-folk music video

The band Two Truths makes a bold introduction to the Rochester music scene with their debut single and music video, “Brushstrokes.”

By Emmarae Stein

Garth Fagan Dance returns 'home' to Rochester Fringe Festival

Garth Fagan Dance returns 'home' to Rochester Fringe Festival

Garth Fagan Dance's 2021 Rochester Fringe performance features new-ish choreography and some even newer dancers for its 50th anniversary season.

By Jeff Spevak

2021 Rochester Fringe Festival Coverage

2021 Rochester Fringe Festival Coverage

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back in person this year, and so are we.

By CITY EDITORIAL STAFF

