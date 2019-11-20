Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 20, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Second Dinolfo administration official announces departure 

By
Monroe County's chief financial officer, Robert Franklin, will leave the county to take the same role with the Rochester City School District.

The school district announced Franklin's hire in a prepared statement. Franklin is scheduled to begin his new job on January 2.

click to enlarge Robert Franklin - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Robert Franklin
Franklin becomes at least the second high-level official to leave the administration of Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo since she lost her re-election bid earlier this month.

Parks Director Larry Staub announced his retirement last week. Staub worked nearly 30 years in county government and was appointed director of the Parks Department in 2006.

Franklin  has spent about 20 years in senior management roles with the county, including as deputy commissioner of human services from 2008 to 2013. Then-County Executive Maggie Brooks appointed Franklin as the county's chief financial officer since 2013.

He prepared Brooks' final two budget proposals as well as all four of Dinolfo's.

Franklin is stepping into the RCSD job at a time when the district is reckoning with a deficit — estimated at around $30 million — from last year's budget. 

