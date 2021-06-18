Seeley to head up RochesterWorks! after leaving Irondequoit Supervisor post 

click to enlarge
Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley
Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley will be the next executive director for the local employment and training organization, RochesterWorks
Seeley announced in January he would not be running for another term this fall, and then, this past week, he said he would have to leave the supervisor’s post on July 31 because of the new job he was taking.
RochesterWorks! announced on Friday that Seeley will succeed the late Peter Pecor as executive director. Pecor died earlier this year after leading the organization for more than 10 years.
After reviewing 50 candidate applications, a selection committee screened and interviewed a cohort of applicants with varied backgrounds.
Workforce Development Board Chair Sergio Esteban said of the committee’s selection, “Dave has the skills and experience to carry RochesterWorks! into the future.”
Officials with the organization said that when Seeley assumes the role this summer, he will work closely with staff and the Monroe County/Rochester Workforce Development Board to ensure RochesterWorks! can continue to adapt to serve job seekers, youth, and businesses through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
One of Seeley’s first acts as director will be to oversee the reopening of RochesterWorks! three Career Center locations to in-person appointments and services, including recruitment events, workshops, and other workforce development programming.
