Several states added to COVID travel advisory 

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that five states — Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Wyoming — have been added to New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.The governor also announced that New York State has now conducted 10 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests."For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Cuomo said. "That's why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go."Of the 83,997 test results reported to New York state on Monday, 754, or 0.89 percent, were positive.The Finger Lakes, which includes Rochester, had one of the lowest infection rates in the state. As of Monday, the region’s infection rate was .3%.