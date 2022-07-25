Showdown over a downtown business improvement district 

The year ahead will be spent creating the district plan, including mapping the boundaries, devising an annual budget, and detailing how much property owners would pay.Petitioning, during which time organizers need to gather support from the owners of at least 51% of the assessed valuation of all property within the boundaries.A series of procedural steps sends the matter back to City Council for a public hearing and vote. Then, to the state comptroller for sign off. Then back to City Council for final approval.City Council votes on the boundaries and the management plan.The BID has to be in place by July in order for the add-on fee or “tax” that will fund it to be included in tax bills. Miss that and the timetable shifts to 2025.