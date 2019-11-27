Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 27, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SINGER-SONGWRITER | Joanna Schubert 

Joanna Schubert is a classically trained pianist and singer-songwriter, exactly the kind of musician that flies under-the-radar in a city like Brooklyn, where Schubert lives. But she's not an artist you can ignore once you hear her ingenious blend of pop, jazz, and classical. Her precise approach to songwriting also incorporates an indie sensibility with flourishes of show tunes, proof of which can be found on her 2018 self-titled EP. Fans of Regina Spektor, Sara Bareilles, and Gabriel Kahane will not be disappointed. Schubert's performance in Rochester is my dark horse selection for local concertgoers this weekend. Don't be surprised if you're completely charmed by this show.

Joanna Schubert will play Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; joannaschubert.com.

