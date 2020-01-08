Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 08, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SINGER-SONGWRITER | Joe Kaplan 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY MEG BORRUSO
  • PHOTO BY MEG BORRUSO

Joe Kaplan is best known around these parts as the guitarist for the reggae-rock outfit Personal Blend, and as the frontman for the folk-leaning reggae band The Forest Dwellers. But on Thursday, he'll be playing solo as part of the singer-songwriter showcase series at The Daily Refresher. In this more intimate acoustic context, Kaplan's crafty guitar work and melodious roots reggae vocal affectation get even more of the spotlight.

Joe Kaplan will play Thursday, January 9, 7 p.m. at The Daily Refresher, 293 Alexander Street. Free. 360-4627. thedailyrefresher.com; facebook.com/joebro17.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
8 Thu
9 Fri
10 Sat
11 Sun
12 Mon
13 Tue
14

Sub Sentry @ Record Archive

Paul Strowe @ B-Side

Jackson Cavalier @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

January 8-14, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The Rochester 10
CITY's annual look at 10 movers and shakers whose contributions make greater Rochester a better and more interesting place to live, work, and play. read more ... Will the real Jenny Girl please stand up?
More than 70 years after Genesee Brewery launched its iconic "Jenny" ad campaign, the identity of who portrayed Jenny is still challenged from time to time. read more ...

By Gino Fanelli

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.