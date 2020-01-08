SINGER-SONGWRITER | Joe Kaplan 

Joe Kaplan is best known around these parts as the guitarist for the reggae-rock outfit Personal Blend, and as the frontman for the folk-leaning reggae band The Forest Dwellers. But on Thursday, he'll be playing solo as part of the singer-songwriter showcase series at The Daily Refresher. In this more intimate acoustic context, Kaplan's crafty guitar work and melodious roots reggae vocal affectation get even more of the spotlight.

Joe Kaplan will play Thursday, January 9, 7 p.m. at The Daily Refresher, 293 Alexander Street. Free. 360-4627. thedailyrefresher.com; facebook.com/joebro17.