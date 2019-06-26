Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SINGER-SONGWRITER | Ryan Sutherland 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY OLIVIA SZPYLMAN
  • PHOTO BY OLIVIA SZPYLMAN

Rochester musician Ryan Sutherland's gentleness should not be confused for weakness. His loping guitar style — an acoustic approach with an eclectic electric jolt — fits neatly beneath his beautiful, somewhat melancholic emoting. All by himself, the man digs deep into all manner of subterranean joy, influenced by artists from Tom Waits to Richie Blackmore, Elvis Costello to Warren Zevon.

Ryan Sutherland plays Friday, June 26, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 5:30 p.m. Free. 292-9940. lovincup.com.com; ryansutherland.bandcamp.com.

