March 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SINGER-SONGWRITER | Sam Nitsch 

It's almost as fun just watching Sam Nitsch perform as it is listening to him. With mad scientist-like genius, he goes on a veritable musical spree via loops to construct sweet, swirling patterns and myriad melodies. At times, the technical end threatens to get a little ahead of him, and a certain degree of calamity ensues. There's a lot going on up there for just one musician to handle, but Nitsch's charm and talent prevail. The music's not necessarily in your face, but it's rather amazing just the same.

Sam Nitsch plays Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-4000. thelittle.org/music; samnitschmusic.com.

