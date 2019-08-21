SKA-CORE | The Mighty Mighty Bosstones 

Best known for its 1997 platinum-selling hit "The Impression That I Get," The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is still kick-starting national audiences with high-energy ska rock after more than 30 years. Based in Boston, Massachusetts and averaging nine members, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones has released ten albums since 1989 including its newest 2018 album, "While We're At It." Thrash along to the nostalgically familiar sounds of bright, upbeat third-wave ska. Featuring memorably catchy speak-sing lyrics and anthemic choral melodies, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform a mix of ska, post-punk, and hardcore rock. Lead vocalist Dicky Barrett has a low, growly voice accompanied by shouting backing harmonies, breezy drum up-kicks, overdrive guitar melodies, and brassy horn lines that add a whole other level of percussive attitude.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will perform with On The Cinder and Bedouin Soundclash on Thursday, August 22, 8 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $25. 484-1964; anthologylive.com; bosstonesmusic.com.