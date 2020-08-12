Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 12, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

SMOOTH JAZZ | Judah Sealy 

By
Local saxophonist and keyboardist Judah Sealy has not let the pandemic slow him down. On Friday, the smooth jazz artist celebrates the release of his newest instrumental album, “Legacy,” with a physically distanced “Drive Thru Release Party.” Fresh on the heels of his single “Off the Charts” — which did in fact crack Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Top 30 chart in June — “Legacy” is an expertly polished collection of easy-listening tunes, with sultry sax solos, soulful keyboard textures, and soft-funk grooves in abundance.

This is a decidedly more casual CD release show. With a come-and-go-as-you-please vibe, attendees are asked to wear a mask, and encouraged to bring a chair to the front lawn. From there, a live performance of the album will be broadcast through speakers, as interpreted by Sealy and his band (guitarist Deepak Thettu, keyboardist Melvin Soler, bassist Tyrone Coley, and drummer Levi Bennett), safely from the back lawn. Light refreshments will be provided. The band will also perform covers of popular music favorites.


Judah Sealy’s “Drive Thru Release Party” takes place on Friday, August 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free; “Legacy” CDs are available for $20.For more details, including location, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/739455820167854/. judahsealymusic.com.

