April 03, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SMOOTH JAZZ | Lao Tizer Band with Eric Marienthal & Chieli Minucci 

It may be scoffed at in elitist circles, but smooth jazz can be an enticing gateway into the hard (bop) stuff. Three of the top players in the genre — keyboardist and composer Lao Tizer, saxophonist Eric Marienthal and guitarist Chieli Minucci — will be joined on the Anthology stage by the excellent drummer Gene Coye and bassist Cheikh NDoye. Marienthal has collaborated extensively with Chick Corea and won a Grammy Award, while Minucci and Coye have both been nominated for Grammys. If you like your jazz tuneful, these guys are some of the best.

Lao Tizer Band with Eric Marienthal & Chieli Minucci play Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Ave, $30-$40. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; exodustojazz.com; laotizer.com.

