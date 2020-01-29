Snow spots 

SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, 5662 NY-64, Canandaigua. The regular season runs through March 7. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lift tickets range from $25 to $135. Equipment rentals are available. Special events include College Night, Scout Nights, and the Aloha Family Fun Race. Nordic skiing is available daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., through mid-March. 374-1141. bristolmountain.com

Monroe County offers groomed hills, open skiing, and group lessons at Northampton and Powder Mills Parks, maintained by Swain Resort. Ski slopes can be accessed by tow rope. Season passes are $99; lift tickets are $12 and rentals are $15. Group lessons are available.

Northhampton Park, 101 Hubbell Road, Spencerport. Regular open ski hours on Thursdays and Fridays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 349-4706. swain.com/northampton-park

Powder Mills Park, 42 Woolston Road, Pittsford. Regular open ski hours on Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 586-1470. swain.com/powder-mills-park

SNOWSHOEING/CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on designated hiking trails, or in open fields, in any Monroe County Park. Equipment is only available for rent at Mendon Ponds Park through Wild Wings, which is located near the Nature Center (call 334-7790 for availability).Free admission.

Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Road Hill, Mumford. Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and select days and evenings through May 8. Bring your own equipment or borrow it from the Nature Center. Trails admission $5 suggested donation, free to members, active military, and kids 3 and younger. Call 294-8262 for current trail conditions before visiting, and check in at the admissions area before heading out on trails. gcv.org.

Hansen Nature Center in Tinker Park, Henrietta. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Skis and snowshoes are available to rent for $3 per pair. Snow boots and poles are also available. Call 359-7044 for trail conditions and weekday group reservations.

Helmer Nature Center, 154 Pinegrove Avenue, Irondequoit. Most Saturdays through February, from 1 to 3 p.m. Snowshoe rental fee is $5, $3 for center members. Call 336-3035 to confirm trail conditions. facebook.com/helmernaturecenter.

RMSC Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, $10 per family; $5 for skiing & snowshoeing (BYO, rentals available). Dogs are welcome. 374-6160; rmsc.org.

OUTDOOR SKATING AND HOCKEY

Monroe County only permits ice skating and hockey on groomed natural-ice surfaces in Churchville Park (rink near the Church Lodge off of Main Street) and Highland Park (rink at Lily Pond, on South Avenue near School #12), and on a flooded parking lot surface in Ellison Park (off of Blossom Road). When conditions allow, the skating hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 753-7275 for rink conditions on weekdays, 753-7270 on weekends. Equipment is not available for rent in any park, but warming huts are available near the rinks at Churchville and Highland Parks. monroecounty.gov/parks-winter.php.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink, 353 Court Street. Through Sunday, March 15. Open skate sessions offered Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 8:50 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for youth 17 and under, with a max family admission cost of $14. Skate rental is available for an additional $3, and ice bikes can be rented for $10. Special events include Valentine Sweetheart Skate on February 14, a tropical-themed Family Day on March 7, and a St. Patrick's Day Skate on March 14. 428-7541. cityofrochester.gov/mlkparkicerink.

Irondequoit Ice Rink, Irondequoit Town Hall, 1280 Titus Avenue. Rink is open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., open to non-residents. Hockey on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your own hockey equipment. Admission is free when bringing your own skates; skate rental is $2 per hour, available on Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ID required for rentals. irondequoit.org/all-news/273-irondequoit-ice-rink

Greece Community Ice Rink, north side of community center, 3 Vince Tofany Boulevard. Open skate sessions offered Mondays through Fridays, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free for Greece residents, with ID. $1 to skate, additional $1 for skate rentals for non-residents. 723-2425. greeceny.gov/files/CSC/Winter_2020.pdf

Sledding is legal on designated hills in the following Monroe County Parks: Black Creek, Ellison, Mendon Ponds, Northampton, Powder Mills, and Webster Parks. Lodges for rent near the sledding areas include Woodside Lodge at Black Creek Park; Cavalry House, East and West Lodges at Mendon Ponds Park; North and South Lodges at Powder Mills Park, and Parkview Lodge at Webster Park. monroecounty.gov/parks-winter.php.

Lots of city parks and non-park hills are primo spots for sledding also. Just use common sense and avoid hills that end in roads or ravines!