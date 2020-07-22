Some deafblind residents lose services — and socialization — during COVID-19 pandemic 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT MAX SCHULTE

Woody Livingston says he expects he'll start getting more hours with SSPs as the pandemic-related restrictions ease.

Livingston uses a cochlear implant to help him hear and he has very limited vision.

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT MAX SCHULTE

Patty Starr says without her SSPs, she doesn't leave her house for much of the week. “What I miss most is that socialization,” said Starr.

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT MAX SCHULTE

Patty Starr uses a magnifier to edit and digitize family photos — a project that helps her cope with being at home for days at a time.

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT MAX SCHULTE

Patty Starr, who is deafblind, holds the arm of interpreter Elisa Mlynar as they walk in Starr's home.

click to enlarge