SOUL | Gedeon Luke and the People 

Just as sly as Sly and twice as funky, Gedeon Luke and the People bring it from the soul...the Memphis soul. And there's some church in there, as joyously exemplified by the breakneck breakdowns they frequently cop to, adding some old-time religion to the band's R&B.

Gedeon Luke and the People and Josh Shapiro open up for Almost Queen on Thursday, July 18, 5:30 p.m. at MLK Jr. Memorial Park, Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. $7 general; $35 VIP. 473-4482. rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park; facebook.com/gedeonluke.