SOUL | Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band 

Amy Winehouse meets The Dip in Vermont-based singer-songwriter Kat Wright's uplifting soiree of jazz, pop, rock, blues, and soul. She has a warm, melismatic alto voice that resonates, and a lyrical focus on love and learning when to move on. Sometimes dark and sultry, other times powerfully expansive, Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band perform ballads with gritty slide-guitar solos, percussive horn lines, and gospel sing-alongs.

Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band will be closing out the weekend festivities for The Rochester Cocktail Revival, along with special guests Flying Object, the new project from Matt O'Brian, on Saturday, June 8, 7:30p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $15. Ages 21 and over. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; katwright.com.