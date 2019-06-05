Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 05, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SOUL | Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHEM ROOSE
  • PHOTO BY SHEM ROOSE

Amy Winehouse meets The Dip in Vermont-based singer-songwriter Kat Wright's uplifting soiree of jazz, pop, rock, blues, and soul. She has a warm, melismatic alto voice that resonates, and a lyrical focus on love and learning when to move on. Sometimes dark and sultry, other times powerfully expansive, Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band perform ballads with gritty slide-guitar solos, percussive horn lines, and gospel sing-alongs.

Kat Wright & The Indomitable Soul Band will be closing out the weekend festivities for The Rochester Cocktail Revival, along with special guests Flying Object, the new project from Matt O'Brian, on Saturday, June 8, 7:30p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $15. Ages 21 and over. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; katwright.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11

Lisa Winter @ Record Archive

Blues & Roots Night: Gordon Munding, Tough Old Bird @ B-Side

Cotton Toe Three @ Little Café

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 5-11, 2019
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.