December 18, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SOUL-POP | Siena 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Siena is a Rochester band specializing in tuneful ballads it calls "soul-folk," but don't be mistaken: the music is a vessel for dynamic singer-songwriter Siena Facciolo. Her 2018 debut album "Dear House" is an impressive collection of well-crafted chamber pop songs driven by earnest, piano-centric arrangements and colored with tinges of jazz and classical music. Facciolo has formidable vocal talent — an undeniably strong tone, a polished delivery, and fearlessness when the songs require raw emotion. Complete with members of the rock-folk band The Painted Birds — keyboardist Alex Fortier and drummer Chris Palace — Siena is a gifted group poised for bigger things.

Siena plays with The Painted Birds on Friday, December 20, at 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $5. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; sienaofficial.com.

