July 10, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

SOUL | St. Paul & The Broken Bones 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MCNAIR EVANS
  • PHOTO BY MCNAIR EVANS

Gospel was Paul Janeway's ticket to rock history. The front man of St. Paul & The Broken Bones grew up as a preacher's son in rural Alabama, and he brings to mind artists like Otis Redding and Sam Cook. He exudes the persona of a banker or accountant who never made it back to the office after hearing those greats. Janeway's rock 'n' soul band is a dynamite live act whose sound has transitioned from an old school vibe into an open canvas with glimpses of self-reflection on its third full-length studio album, "Young Sick Camellia."

St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform along with Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People on Friday, July 12, 5 p.m at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. $20 general admission; $45 VIP. $473-4482. rochesterevents.com/live-at-mlk; stpaulandthebrokenbones.com.

