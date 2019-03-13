SPACE POP | Ryan Flynn 

Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 13, 2019

Ryan Flynn 

A synthetic dark horse roams the shadows of Rochester's grey skies, and its name is Ryan Flynn. The brainchild of local composer Ryan Cullinane, Ryan Flynn has delivered ambient, electronic soundscapes influenced by funk, pop, and dark wave over the course of eight releases since 2013, including its recent single, "The Wound." The music is mostly instrumental, with Cullinane's soothing baritone voice usually having some sort of robotic, digital effect applied to it. Not your average purveyor of dance pop, Ryan Flynn concocts ethereal whirlpools of arpeggiated synth textures and ghostly echoes. Local artists Tabitha Coiro, Stefan Fella, Allison Froio, Alyssa Jones, and Ray-Ray Mitrano will be selling their work.

Ryan Flynn will perform along with Candy Isle, Free Casino, and Pinky Jam on Thursday, March 14, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $7-$9; ages 18 and over. bugjar.com; ryanflynnmusic.bandcamp.com.

