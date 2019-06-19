SPECIAL EVENT | '2019 Paws Under the Dome' Dog Show 

Fans of dog shows (and especially, fans of "Best in Show," the film) listen up: This week is your opportunity to experience the pageantry, the prestige, the joy and the tears, as primped and proper pups fill the Dome Arena. The Genesee Valley Kennel Club and Tonawanda Valley Kennel Club's three-day "WNY Twin Valley Cluster" is a conformation, obedience, and rally show, featuring hundreds of hopefuls within specific American Kennel Club-recognized dog breeds. Friday features Glenna Goodwin as an evaluator of AKC Canine Good Citizen and AKC Trick Dog Testing, also with the Best Puppy (also on Sunday) and Junior Showmanship competitions. The weekend features clinics, a Bernese Mountain Dog "Meet the Breed" event, Obedience Trials and Rally Trials, and more.

Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dome Arena Expo, 2695 East Henrietta Road. Free admission; donations of dog and cat food requested for "Meals on Wheels for Pets." 249-9204; gvkc-ny.org.