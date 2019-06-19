Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 19, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | '2019 Paws Under the Dome' Dog Show 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT PHILIP BOYD
  • photo credit Philip Boyd

Fans of dog shows (and especially, fans of "Best in Show," the film) listen up: This week is your opportunity to experience the pageantry, the prestige, the joy and the tears, as primped and proper pups fill the Dome Arena. The Genesee Valley Kennel Club and Tonawanda Valley Kennel Club's three-day "WNY Twin Valley Cluster" is a conformation, obedience, and rally show, featuring hundreds of hopefuls within specific American Kennel Club-recognized dog breeds. Friday features Glenna Goodwin as an evaluator of AKC Canine Good Citizen and AKC Trick Dog Testing, also with the Best Puppy (also on Sunday) and Junior Showmanship competitions. The weekend features clinics, a Bernese Mountain Dog "Meet the Breed" event, Obedience Trials and Rally Trials, and more.

Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dome Arena Expo, 2695 East Henrietta Road. Free admission; donations of dog and cat food requested for "Meals on Wheels for Pets." 249-9204; gvkc-ny.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25 Wed
26 Thu
27

Michael Kosta @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Cowboy Hats & Laughs @ Nashvilles

Dances at MuCCC: Shared Program II @ MuCCC

Dances at MuCCC: Shared Program II @ MuCCC

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 19-25, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.