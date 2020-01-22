Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
January 22, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | 'A Little Secret: Speakeasy Soiree' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE MARTINEZ
  • PHOTO BY MIKE MARTINEZ

This month marks 100 years since the start of Prohibition, and the Rochester Cocktail Revival crew is throwing a party to celebrate the anniversary. Fortunately, this time around, revelers can enjoy their gin fizzes and sidecars in dapper attire without keeping watch for the fuzz or the Feds. Stay for the live jazz, DJ Chreath, and a mysterious special performance. Tickets include admission and three drinks.

Friday, January 24, 8 p.m. to midnight. Jackrabbit Club, 40 Anderson Avenue. $45. 21+ facebook.com/rochestercocktailrevival.

