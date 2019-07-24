Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
July 24, 2019

SPECIAL EVENT | 'A Taste of Germany' 

click to enlarge choice_event6-f536f32a56717bdf.jpg

There are few things that bring us together more effectively than food. Breaking bread together satisfies hunger as well as the palate, and fuels cultural curiosity and connections. New York State's German American Chamber of Commerce has initiated a "Wunderbar Together campaign" meant to promote transatlantic dialogue, international exchange, and cooperation between people and cultures. Toward that end it has organized a five-day roadshow, "A Taste of Germany," which makes a stop in Rochester this week. The tasting events features German companies presenting both traditional and original foods and beverages, including beers, wines, cheeses, meats, and more.

Thursday, July 25, 6 to 9 p.m., at The Historic German House, 315 Gregory Street. Free to attend, RSVP at gaccny.com/en.

