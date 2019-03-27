Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Annual Spring Orchid Show 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT CYRIL KASTNER
  • photo credit Cyril Kastner

Whether you're deeply fascinated by the diversity of life or just deeply ready to be surrounded by blooming life (or both, to be honest), head over to the Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend to check out the Genesee Region Orchid Society's Annual Spring Orchid Show. Visitors can check out the wide selections of species offered by a variety of vendors, bring their own plant and take advantage of an orchid repotting service ($5), get advice from the Orchid Rx Table, and sit in on a variety of classes about growing and photographing orchids.

Friday, March 29, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $7 (free children under age 12). geneseeorchid.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Works on Paper from the Series: 16 Times 8 Equals One @ Lockhart Gallery at SUNY Geneseo

Opening reception....

“Mulligans” @ Out Alliance

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

History Stewart Weaver, UR History Dept.

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.