SPECIAL EVENT | Annual Spring Orchid Show 

Whether you're deeply fascinated by the diversity of life or just deeply ready to be surrounded by blooming life (or both, to be honest), head over to the Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend to check out the Genesee Region Orchid Society's Annual Spring Orchid Show. Visitors can check out the wide selections of species offered by a variety of vendors, bring their own plant and take advantage of an orchid repotting service ($5), get advice from the Orchid Rx Table, and sit in on a variety of classes about growing and photographing orchids.

Friday, March 29, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $7 (free children under age 12). geneseeorchid.org.