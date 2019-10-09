SPECIAL EVENT | Antiracist East-West Walk 

The work of one of Rochester's historic heroes remains unfinished, but contemporary citizens can come together to see it through. Modern applications of Frederick Douglass's vision for racial equality include Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's ideas in his book, "How to Be an Antiracist," which should be on everyone's reading list. But locally, this weekend you can shirk passive activism and join the pro-active Antiracist East-West Walk, led by Kenneth B. Morris, Jr., who is Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives President and a direct descendant of both Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington. The event features a walk along East Avenue and Main Street and discussion on Douglass's thoughts on racism and what we can do to support race equity in Rochester. Presented in collaboration with Current Seen, the small-venue biennial for contemporary art.

Saturday, October 12, 2 to 4 p.m. Start at 295 Alexander Street. Free, register.