Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 05, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Art & Treasures Sale 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEMORIAL ART GALLERY
  • photo Provided by Memorial Art Gallery

The Memorial Art Gallery's Art & Treasures Sale has been held for more than 20 years. What was once a one-day sale known as Tuesday's Treasures has since become a four-day spectacle featuring re-done and re-imagined antiques, original artwork, jewelry, and more. Presented by the Gallery Council, a volunteer organization founded in 1940 to raise money for the museum, the sale is known as Rochester's "most prestigious garage sale." The list of featured items is expansive, from prints to linens, china, pottery, silver, crystal, books, and larger furniture items.

The main event is free and open to the general public on Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 (Bargain Day), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 9 (fill a bag for $5) from noon to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Early Bird Night is Thursday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ($15 cash only at the door, which includes admission to the museum).

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Jessica Pavia

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
5 Thu
6 Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11

Arts in the Loop Symposium @ Eastman School of Music

Artists Talk: Rachel Fein Smolinski, Alicia Austin Taylor @ Visual Studies Workshop

"And Now for Something Completely Different" (1971) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 5-11, 2019
Cover Story:
Don't bug out
This year’s Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.