SPECIAL EVENT | Art & Treasures Sale 

The Memorial Art Gallery's Art & Treasures Sale has been held for more than 20 years. What was once a one-day sale known as Tuesday's Treasures has since become a four-day spectacle featuring re-done and re-imagined antiques, original artwork, jewelry, and more. Presented by the Gallery Council, a volunteer organization founded in 1940 to raise money for the museum, the sale is known as Rochester's "most prestigious garage sale." The list of featured items is expansive, from prints to linens, china, pottery, silver, crystal, books, and larger furniture items.

The main event is free and open to the general public on Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 (Bargain Day), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 9 (fill a bag for $5) from noon to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Early Bird Night is Thursday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ($15 cash only at the door, which includes admission to the museum).