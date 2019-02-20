Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | ASL Workshop & Performance 

Whether you're an American Sign Language interpreter or interested in witnessing the art of interpretation in action, you won't want to miss Crom Saunders' Rochester appearance this weekend. On Sunday, February 24, Saunders will present his "Green Eggs and Hamlet" workshop for ASL interpreters, followed by his one-man show "Cromania!" The events are presented by local non-profit Hands-In Entertainment, which works to provide high-quality interpreters for performing arts and large events. The workshop will have participants analyze the obstacles of translating the writings of Shakespeare, Seuss, and others, with regards to content, context, and tone. And the "Cromania!" public performance features skits that blend pop culture, impersonations, improv, ASL, puns, and physical comedy.

The "Green Eggs and Hamlet" workshop takes place on Sunday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lyric Theater, 440 East Avenue, and costs $20-$50. "Cromania!" will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., also at The Lyric, and tickets are $15-$20. Attend both and receive a 10 percent discount. Registration for the workshop and tickets for the performance are available online at handsinentertainment.org.

