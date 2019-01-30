Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
January 30, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | 'Black AF February' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RENÉE HEININGER
  • PHOTO BY Renée Heininger

In honor of Black History Month, The Avenue Blackbox Theatre will host a "Black AF February" series each Friday. The events showcase artists of color vending their creations and live musical entertainment, as well as performances, brunches, and screenings on some other days of the week. On Friday, February 1, visual artist Gatekeeper Adrian (pictured) is the featured creator, with music by Deb Michelle. The following Friday, February 8, features poetic songstress SHE, visual artist Ty, and music by She Rise, and on February 15 the featured musician is Drea D'nur. A special closing weekend program on February 22 features a Colgate African American Heritage Series Panel: Conflict Transformation in our Community followed by The Herb Smith Trio.

The 'Black AF February' series take place at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre (780 Joseph Avenue) each Friday in February, 6 to 10 p.m., with additional events on other days. Many events are free to attend, but some are ticketed and have a fee. A full list and more information is available online at facebook.com.

