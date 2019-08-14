SPECIAL EVENT | Blackfriars Theatre celebrates 70 years 

To commemorate 70 years of creating art in Rochester, Blackfriars Theatre will host a party in the parking lot of its East Main Street venue this week. The free event will be family-friendly and feature local food trucks and vendors, live music, lawn games, prizes, a vendor bazaar featuring the work of local artists, children's activities, backstage tours, and much more. An outdoor bar will be provided by The Penthouse at One East Avenue. The party is just part of a year-long celebration, and future events are planned including a pair of retrospective concerts, a play reading series highlighting favorites from past years and an ambitious season that kicks off with the classic comedic musical "Guys and Dolls" on Friday, August 30.

Saturday, August 17, 5 to 8 p.m., at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street. Admission is free. blackfriars.org.