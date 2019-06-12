SPECIAL EVENT | Brighton Eco-Fair 

With all of the news of the increasingly dangerous climate changes, it's important for people to come together as a community and decide to alter our ways. This weekend, the Brighton Farmer's Market will welcome nonprofits and green vendors as part of the Brighton Eco-Fair. The event is organized by ColorBrightonGreen.org, a non-profit dedicated to residential energy reduction following in the steps of other towns and cities across the country. The fair seeks to raise awareness about climate change and how people can help in both big and small ways. Attendees will learn about recycling, water conservation, reusable energy, and green products. There will also be a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting ColorBrightonGreen.org.

Sunday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brighton High School, S. Winton Road. Free admission. colorbrightongreen.org.