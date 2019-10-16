Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 16, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Celebr8 24-hour Fundraiser 

Over the years indie arts hub The Yards Collective has grown beyond a collaborative creativity venue to add artist studios, art residencies, and an ambitious calendar of exhibitions and events. This month The Yards celebrates its 8th anniversary by announcing it will shift to a non-profit status in the next two years, and by hosting a 24-hour fundraiser to create more residency scholarships, a teen ambassador program, and improved technology and facilities.

That marathon event kicks off on Friday, October 18, with a silent auction of art, jewelry, gift baskets and more, running from 6 to 9 p.m. Musical performances kick off at 9:30 p.m., featuring Lesionread, Boy Jr., and Moses Rockwell, with Mal Whifield as emcee. DJs Dave Sif, Adriana Galdamez, and Daggz will rock House music for the midnight to 3 a.m. dance party, followed by a screening of Brie Larson's 2017 film "Unicorn Store." Rolling right into Saturday, October 19, the Early Bird Breakfast with vegan and gluten-free options will fit about 30 people, and takes place 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The Yards will be open all day, and includes musical guest EMDR from noon to 1 p.m., collaborative activities, and your last chance to bid on the silent auction, which closes at 6 p.m.

Friday, October 18, at 6 p.m. to Saturday, October 19, at 6 p.m. The Yards Collective, 50-52 Public Market Way. Ticketed time frames are Friday, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ($18), and the Saturday breakfast ($10). facebook.com/attheyards.

October 16-22, 2019
Cover Story:
A former paperboy's story of sexual abuse
Rick Bates claims in a lawsuit against Gannett Co. that he was sexually abused as a paperboy in 1983 read more ...

By David Andreatta

