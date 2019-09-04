Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Charlotte Branch Library Centennial 

click to enlarge choice_event6-1-8333a803cbe6fb20.jpg

The Charlotte Branch Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend with a family-friendly, kiddie carnival-esque event, plus books. The celebration includes a sidewalk book sale (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), petting zoo with Mini Ark Farms (11 a.m. to noon), face painting (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Abbot's Ice Cream (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), a magic show with Professor Klutzo (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.), as well as hot dogs and other refreshments, birthday cake, and drawings for prizes all day. Ahead of the weekend event, retired librarian Maureen Whalen will discuss the 100-year history of the Charlotte Branch on Thursday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charlotte Branch Library, 3557 Lake Avenue. Free. 428-8216; roccitylibrary.org/location/charlotte.

September 4-10, 2019
Fringe Festival Guide 2019
The eighth annual Rochester Fringe Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 10, and continuing its trend of expanding by a full day each year, has reached a stretch of 12 days. This year’s theme is “Leap A Little,” with organizers encouraging audiences to get out of their comfort zones, whether that be the kinds of art you show up to take in, or the new-to-you cultural venues around the city. read more ...

