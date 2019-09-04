SPECIAL EVENT | Charlotte Branch Library Centennial 

The Charlotte Branch Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend with a family-friendly, kiddie carnival-esque event, plus books. The celebration includes a sidewalk book sale (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), petting zoo with Mini Ark Farms (11 a.m. to noon), face painting (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Abbot's Ice Cream (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), a magic show with Professor Klutzo (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.), as well as hot dogs and other refreshments, birthday cake, and drawings for prizes all day. Ahead of the weekend event, retired librarian Maureen Whalen will discuss the 100-year history of the Charlotte Branch on Thursday, September 5, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charlotte Branch Library, 3557 Lake Avenue. Free. 428-8216; roccitylibrary.org/location/charlotte.