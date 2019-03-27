SPECIAL EVENT | Christopher Morrison Community Celebration 

In January Rochester lost a valued member of its arts community. After a battle with pancreatic cancer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher Christopher Morrison died in New York City, where his funeral was held. During his time in Rochester, Morrison worked with Garth Fagan Dance, The Harley School, East High School, School Without Walls, the JCC, Rochester City Ballet, Hochstein, Borinquen Dance, and Midtown Athletic Club. A Community Celebration for Christopher Morrison will be held this weekend, giving Rochesterians the chance to come together and commemorate his life and the impact he had on so many folks. The event will feature performances and tributes by some of the people and organizations Morrison worked with, including Sarah Andreacchi, Cheryl Johnson, and Nydia Padilla-Rodriquez, with accompaniment by Maria Hancock-Battista and Richard Delaney. Donations will be accepted to benefit The Christopher Morrison Fund at The Hochstein School, which will provide need-based financial assistance to students in the dance program.

Sunday, March 31, 1 p.m. Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 454-4403; hochstein.org/support.