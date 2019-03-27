Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Christopher Morrison Community Celebration 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

In January Rochester lost a valued member of its arts community. After a battle with pancreatic cancer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher Christopher Morrison died in New York City, where his funeral was held. During his time in Rochester, Morrison worked with Garth Fagan Dance, The Harley School, East High School, School Without Walls, the JCC, Rochester City Ballet, Hochstein, Borinquen Dance, and Midtown Athletic Club. A Community Celebration for Christopher Morrison will be held this weekend, giving Rochesterians the chance to come together and commemorate his life and the impact he had on so many folks. The event will feature performances and tributes by some of the people and organizations Morrison worked with, including Sarah Andreacchi, Cheryl Johnson, and Nydia Padilla-Rodriquez, with accompaniment by Maria Hancock-Battista and Richard Delaney. Donations will be accepted to benefit The Christopher Morrison Fund at The Hochstein School, which will provide need-based financial assistance to students in the dance program.

Sunday, March 31, 1 p.m. Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 North Plymouth Avenue. 454-4403; hochstein.org/support.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
31 Mon
1 Tue
2

Works on Paper from the Series: 16 Times 8 Equals One @ Lockhart Gallery at SUNY Geneseo

Opening reception....

“Mulligans” @ Out Alliance

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

Victorian Moments, 1819-1901 @ UR Rush Rhees Library

History Stewart Weaver, UR History Dept.

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

March 27- 2, 2019
Cover Story:
Downtown Rochester’s upward climb
What's happening, and what isn't read more ...

By Mary Anna Towler

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.