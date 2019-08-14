Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 21, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | Cider Fest 

By
click to enlarge choice_event3-148aa252ee60641a.jpg

Participating in Western New York Cider Week, Unter Biergarten will host its first annual Cider Festival this weekend. The festival will features samples from approximately 13 craft cideries, as well as live music and a pie eating contest. Admission includes eight tasting tickets and one tasting glass. Deluxe admission includes eight tasting tickets, two half liter draft fills, and one tasting glass.

Saturday, August 24, noon to 4 p.m. at Unter Biergarten, 120 East Avenue. Presale tickets start at $15 ($18 for day-of); deluxe tickets are $25 presale ($28 for day-of). 360-4010; unterbiergarten.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
22 Fri
23 Sat
24 Sun
25 Mon
26 Tue
27 Wed
28
A Moving Experience @ Strong National Museum of Play

A Moving Experience @ Strong National Museum of Play

Bruce Adams: Untitled @ Roz Steiner Art Gallery, GCC

Bruce Adams: Untitled @ Roz Steiner Art Gallery, GCC

Artist talk & reception....

ROC-FLX Artists Talk @ Memorial Art Gallery

RSVP....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 21-27, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
PERSPECTIVES: Angelica Perez-Delgado
The new Ibero president on serving Rochester's Latinx community read more ...

By Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.