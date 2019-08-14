SPECIAL EVENT | Cider Fest 

Participating in Western New York Cider Week, Unter Biergarten will host its first annual Cider Festival this weekend. The festival will features samples from approximately 13 craft cideries, as well as live music and a pie eating contest. Admission includes eight tasting tickets and one tasting glass. Deluxe admission includes eight tasting tickets, two half liter draft fills, and one tasting glass.

Saturday, August 24, noon to 4 p.m. at Unter Biergarten, 120 East Avenue. Presale tickets start at $15 ($18 for day-of); deluxe tickets are $25 presale ($28 for day-of). 360-4010; unterbiergarten.com.