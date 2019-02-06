Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 06, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Cocktails with Creatives 

The Memorial Art Gallery's Cocktails with Creatives series provides an opportunity to pick the brains of some of Rochester's talented artists. The series continues this week, this time featuring photographer and book artist Amanda Chestnut, musician Danielle Ponder, and painter Bradd Young. Attendees receive a complementary cocktail and hors-d'oeuvres from Brown Hound Downtown, conversation with the featured creatives, and access to the gallery's collection during a Creatives Scavenger Hunt.

Cocktails with Creatives takes place Thursday, February 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Avenue. Tickets are $15 ($17 day-of). 276-8900; mag.rochester.edu.

