Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 12, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | 'Cultivating Creative Agency' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

This weekend's "Cultivating Creative Agency" conference is all about creating a more inclusive space within the art and design fields for Black and Indigenous People/Persons of Color, or BIPOC. Through a panel discussion and plenty of time to mingle, the event is poised to create an honest, educational conversation about agency and inequity in the arts. The event is hosted by ALL CAPS, a group founded by Rochester-based designer Shelby Zink and Brooklyn-based artist Aminah Ibrahim, which aims to amplify the voices and prosperity of BIPOC womxn, trans, and non-binary people. The event's presentations will spotlight the work of three artists: Rachel DeGuzman, social justice leader; Sultana Isham, award-winning violinist; and Sofia Pashaei, animator and illustrator.

Saturday, June 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at TGW Studio, 210 South Avenue. $10. facebook.com/write.allcaps.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
12 Thu
13 Fri
14 Sat
15 Sun
16 Mon
17 Tue
18

Artist Talk: John Opera @ Visual Studies Workshop

Shoulders to Stand On Screening @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Shoulders to Stand On Screening @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Stonewall 50 Years Out: "Shoulders to Stand On" @ Central Library, Kate Gleason Auditorium

Post-discussion w exec producer Evelyn Bailey....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Summer Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

June 12-18, 2019
Cover Story:
PRIMARY DAY IS JUNE 25
We help guide you through County Legislature and City School Board contests read more ...

By Jeremy Moule and Tim Louis Macaluso

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.