January 15, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Day of Compassion 

Compassion is an essential ingredient in any community. The Strong is highlighting this value on Martin Luther King Day, with a long afternoon of inclusive programming for kids and families. In addition to taking in the current and ongoing museum exhibits, visitors can catch a sensory-friendly performance of interactive puppet show "Go Home Tiny Monster" at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., or help members of Alfred University's Art Force Five by painting a tile to add to one of their large mosaic works. There will also be a mask-making activity based on "Glad Monster, Sad Monster" by Ed Emberly and Anne Miranda.

Monday, January 20, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square. Included with general admission, $16 for ages 2 and up, free for members and babies. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

