September 11, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
SPECIAL EVENT | Family Archaeology Weekend 

Rochester Museum and Science Center's annual outdoor, hands-on learning activity, Family Archaeology Weekend, returns this weekend to the Cumming Nature Center. Archaeology professors and students from The College at Brockport will be on hand to assist attendees with a guided excavation of an 18th-century farmhouse foundation on the center's property. Citizen scientists of all ages can partake in important research at the Hall Homestead dig site, which in the 1790s was part of a pioneer logging settlement known as Frost Town founded by Euro-immigrants in the old growth pine forests of Onondowahgah, (Seneca). Participants will learn archaeological disciplines, excavation techniques, and artifact identification, cleaning, and dating. And an on-hand team will also interpret items previously found by students working at the site. Be prepared to get dirty, and pack a picnic lunch. The CNC nature trails will also be open for trekking.

Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. The work is divided into two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon, and 11 to 4 p.m. Admission is $25 per families or $10 per person, and pre-registration is recommended. Children must have adult supervision. 697-1944; rmsc.org.

