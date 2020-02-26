Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 26, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Festival of Inclusion 

The first ever Festival of Inclusion is coming up this week, thanks to a partnership between the Golisano Foundation, Special Olympics, and Best Buddies. The event, which kicks off 2020's annual springtime Spread the Word Inclusion campaign to stop discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities, is set in Nazareth College's new 108,000-square foot athletic complex, the Golisano Training Center. The festival will be an afternoon of family fun including unified basketball, pickleball, live dance performances, and a pep rally. More than 40 regional organizations have signed on to provide stations with creative activities. Attendees will have an opportunity to get a guided tour of local emergency vehicles. Food trucks and a photo booth will also be on hand, plus plenty of free parking on campus.

Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Golisano Training Center at Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue. Free. golisanofoundation.org.

