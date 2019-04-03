Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 03, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

SPECIAL EVENT | First Annual Seed Swap 

By
click to enlarge choice_event6-49d7ec09e9c50bed.jpg

How does your garden grow? If you're sick of seeing the same blossoms come up season after season, it might be time to participate in a seed swap. This week, Grow Green Rochester's First Annual Seed Swap encourages gardeners to bring extra or unwanted flowers, food, and herb seeds to trade with others while you mingle and pick up tips and tricks from the community of growers. The event also features refreshments and a variety of Grow Green's seeds available for a donation of $5 to $15.

Sunday, April 7, 2 to 5 p.m. Grow Green Rochester, 270 Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Free to attend. facebook.com/GrowGreenRochester.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8 Tue
9

Everybody Has a Story @ Bridge Art Gallery, URMC

Rock of Ages: The Musical @ Auditorium Theatre

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table @ Main Street Arts

The Artist at The Table: a dinner to support the artist residency...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

April 3- 9, 2019
Cover Story:
An ounce of intervention
Key services help children, but they're in crisis read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.