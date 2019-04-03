SPECIAL EVENT | First Annual Seed Swap 

How does your garden grow? If you're sick of seeing the same blossoms come up season after season, it might be time to participate in a seed swap. This week, Grow Green Rochester's First Annual Seed Swap encourages gardeners to bring extra or unwanted flowers, food, and herb seeds to trade with others while you mingle and pick up tips and tricks from the community of growers. The event also features refreshments and a variety of Grow Green's seeds available for a donation of $5 to $15.

Sunday, April 7, 2 to 5 p.m. Grow Green Rochester, 270 Dr. Samuel McCree Way. Free to attend. facebook.com/GrowGreenRochester.