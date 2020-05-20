SPECIAL EVENT | 'Floated Sofa Sounds' 

Prior to the pandemic, the Rochester-based music and culture publication Floated Magazine would regularly host live issue release shows. These were events you could depend on, with lineups filled with impactful local bands. Now, even in the throes of quarantine, editor-in-chief Krit Upra and company have come through again — this time with a two-day, live-streaming event designed to provide musicians with a performance platform and to raise funds to keep Floated above water amidst the COVID-19 aftermath. On Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, diverse musical acts ranging from rock and pop to hip-hop and folk will be featured, along with cultural segments from local businesses — including Katboocha, Yoga Vibe, and seafood bar Rella’s Chef Cruz Nieves. Expect familiar faces in the Rochester scene, such as alt-rock trio The Stedwells and psychedelic rock band Maybird (pictured center and right, respectively), as well as national act Run River North (pictured left).
“Floated Sofa Sounds: A Live Stream Fundraiser” is available for free at floatedmag.com
and the magazine’s Facebook page
, with donations suggested. The Saturday, May 23 lineup runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EST and includes sets from Mikaela Davis, Boy Jr., and Roses & Revolutions. The Sunday, May 24, lineup begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., including sets from Tough Old Bird and The Demos.
