May 22, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

SPECIAL EVENT | Flower City Days 

PHOTO COURTESY OF COMMUNICATIONS BUREAU, CITY OF ROCHESTER, NY
  Photo courtesy of Communications Bureau, City of Rochester, NY

Our region has had such a wet spring that all of nature seemed to burst to life suddenly in the last week or so. Everywhere you look, Rochester is dressed in lush greens and cascading blossoms. If you didn't get to work planting early enough, you can still bring home the floral results of other people's labors. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Flower City Days Horticultural Sales, held annual at the Rochester Public Market. Each weekend, dozens of vendors will offer bedding plants, shrubs, vegetable plants, perennials and annuals, gardening accessories, and more for sale. And cafés on the market grounds will be open for business during the sale hours.

Remaining days in the series are Sundays, May 26 and June 2 and 9, as well as Memorial Day Weekend extra days on Friday, May 24 and Monday, May 27. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union Street. Free admission. cityofrochester.gov/flowercitydays.

